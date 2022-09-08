Analysts Set Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) PT at $35.47

Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.65.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LBTYA shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Liberty Global from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Liberty Global from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

In other news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 7,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $166,236.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,147.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 7,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $166,236.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,147.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $279,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,984 shares in the company, valued at $3,357,706.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,467 in the last 90 days. 9.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBTYA. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,403,000. Kiltearn Partners LLP acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at $39,491,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,935,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,879,000 after buying an additional 1,185,247 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,247,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,310,000 after buying an additional 1,115,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,023,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,105,000 after buying an additional 1,071,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $19.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.02. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. Liberty Global has a 1 year low of $18.82 and a 1 year high of $30.58.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

