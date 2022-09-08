Analysts Set Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) PT at $48.50

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of MIRM stock opened at $25.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $933.69 million, a PE ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.43. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $12.82 and a 52-week high of $30.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.36 and its 200 day moving average is $23.64.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $17.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.67 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 139.72% and a negative net margin of 137.85%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIRM. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,543,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,441,000. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,405,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,389,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,566,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

