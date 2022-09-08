Analysts Set Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Target Price at $92.40

Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.40.

NBR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nabors Industries from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Shares of NYSE:NBR opened at $121.02 on Friday. Nabors Industries has a 1 year low of $72.46 and a 1 year high of $207.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBR. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $165,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter worth $174,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

