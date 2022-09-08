Analysts Set PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Target Price at $86.75

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on PDC Energy from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PDC Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of PDCE opened at $62.56 on Monday. PDC Energy has a 12-month low of $40.41 and a 12-month high of $89.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.73.

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.54. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 47.13% and a net margin of 44.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that PDC Energy will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.08%.

In other news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $61,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,184,839.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $123,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,010,231.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $61,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,184,839.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,809,240. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,902 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 68.7% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,325 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

