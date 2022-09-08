Analysts Set The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Target Price at $118.08

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.08.

Several brokerages have commented on PGR. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI set a $129.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Progressive Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of PGR stock opened at $127.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.86, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.45. Progressive has a 52-week low of $89.35 and a 52-week high of $128.58.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Progressive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 18th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Progressive

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

