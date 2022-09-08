Analysts Set The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Target Price at $311.30

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $311.30.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW stock opened at $238.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $214.22 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $242.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.52. The company has a market capitalization of $61.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.09%.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.