Analysts Set Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Target Price at $123.27

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.87.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Universal Health Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Universal Health Services to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Universal Health Services to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Shares of UHS opened at $100.88 on Monday. Universal Health Services has a 12-month low of $94.70 and a 12-month high of $158.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.76 and its 200 day moving average is $122.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.20.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.10. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.76 EPS. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.