Analysts Set Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Target Price at $61.35

Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.35.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WDC shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Western Digital from $85.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Western Digital from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Western Digital from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital Stock Performance

Shares of WDC opened at $41.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $40.13 and a 12 month high of $69.36. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional Trading of Western Digital

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.27. Western Digital had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WDC. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 6,375.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 411.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 368.3% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 679 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the second quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.