Analysts Set Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) PT at $126.69

Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.21.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WLK. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Westlake from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Westlake from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Westlake from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Westlake from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Westlake from $117.00 to $92.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Insider Activity at Westlake

In other news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $58,037.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,144.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Westlake

Westlake Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 9,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Westlake by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,681 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Westlake by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in shares of Westlake by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Westlake by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

WLK opened at $97.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.01 and a 200-day moving average of $112.94. Westlake has a 52-week low of $80.47 and a 52-week high of $141.19. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Westlake Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.357 dividend. This is a boost from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Westlake’s payout ratio is currently 6.47%.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

