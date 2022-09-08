Analyzing Reservoir Media (RSVR) and Its Peers

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) is one of 34 public companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Reservoir Media to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Reservoir Media and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Reservoir Media $107.84 million $13.08 million 27.36 Reservoir Media Competitors $1.03 billion -$62.05 million -0.16

Reservoir Media’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Reservoir Media. Reservoir Media is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Reservoir Media has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reservoir Media’s competitors have a beta of -0.12, meaning that their average stock price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Reservoir Media and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reservoir Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Reservoir Media Competitors 14 153 343 4 2.66

As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 47.85%. Given Reservoir Media’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Reservoir Media has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Reservoir Media and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reservoir Media 14.48% 2.88% 1.52% Reservoir Media Competitors 1,121.22% -3.29% 100.24%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.1% of Reservoir Media shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.9% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.0% of Reservoir Media shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.6% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Reservoir Media

Reservoir Media, Inc. operates as a music publishing company. It operates in two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Reservoir Media, Inc. is a subsidiary of Reservoir Holdings, Inc.

