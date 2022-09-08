Analyzing VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) & Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY)

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares VersaBank and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get VersaBank alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VersaBank 19.31% 7.20% 0.92% Australia and New Zealand Banking Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares VersaBank and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VersaBank $75.30 million 2.68 $17.80 million $0.63 11.68 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group $17.19 billion 2.50 $4.18 billion N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has higher revenue and earnings than VersaBank.

27.4% of VersaBank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for VersaBank and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VersaBank 0 0 0 1 4.00 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group 0 2 2 0 2.50

Dividends

VersaBank pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group pays an annual dividend of $0.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. VersaBank pays out 12.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

VersaBank beats Australia and New Zealand Banking Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VersaBank

(Get Rating)

VersaBank, a schedule I chartered bank, provides various banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products. It also provides lending services, including point of sale financing that involves purchasing loan and lease receivables from finance companies operating in various industries; and commercial banking services comprising commercial real estate, public sector/infrastructure financing, condominium financing, and residential mortgages. The company was formerly known as Pacific & Western Bank of Canada and changed its name to VersaBank in May 2016. VersaBank was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in London, Canada.

About Australia and New Zealand Banking Group

(Get Rating)

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia and internationally. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services. It also provides asset financing for medium to large commercial customers, agribusiness customers, small business owners, high net worth individuals, and family groups. The company's Institutional division offers documentary trade, supply chain and commodity financing, cash management solutions, deposits, payments, and clearing services; loan syndication, loan structuring and execution, project and export finance, debt structuring and acquisition finance, and corporate advisory services, as well as loan products; and risk management services. It serves governments, and global institutional and corporate customers. The company's New Zealand division provides banking and wealth management services to consumer, and private banking and small business banking customers through its Internet and app-based digital solutions, network of branches, mortgage specialists, relationship managers, and contact centers; and traditional relationship banking and financial solutions for medium to large enterprises, agricultural business segments, and government and government-related entities. Its Pacific division offers retail products, and traditional relationship banking and financial solutions. This division serves retail customers, small to medium-sized enterprises, institutional customers, and governments. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited has a strategic partnership with Cashrewards Limited to launch Cashrewards MaxTM for Australia and New Zealand consumer credit and debit card holders. The company was founded in 1835 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for VersaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VersaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.