ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

ANIP has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $37.13 on Wednesday. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $22.31 and a 52 week high of $60.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.44 million, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.46.

Insider Transactions at ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 25.32%. The firm had revenue of $73.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP James G. Marken sold 12,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $477,593.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,549,030.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP James G. Marken sold 5,172 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $195,449.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 117,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,445,691.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James G. Marken sold 12,894 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $477,593.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,549,030.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ANI Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANIP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,853,463 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,103,000 after purchasing an additional 166,850 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 775,299 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,793,000 after purchasing an additional 58,523 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 571,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,056,000 after purchasing an additional 119,736 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 465,724 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,818,000 after purchasing an additional 38,142 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 456,147 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,823,000 after purchasing an additional 66,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

