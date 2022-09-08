ANIVERSE (ANV) Price Down 35.4% This Week

ANIVERSE (ANV) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 8th. ANIVERSE has a market capitalization of $44.28 million and approximately $8.01 million worth of ANIVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ANIVERSE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000798 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ANIVERSE has traded down 35.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005177 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005175 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00038283 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005173 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,284.39 or 0.99815280 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00038378 BTC.

ANIVERSE Coin Profile

ANV is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. ANIVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 287,132,088 coins. The official website for ANIVERSE is aniverse.io. ANIVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ANIVERSE17.

Buying and Selling ANIVERSE

According to CryptoCompare, “ANIVERSE project is an 'Online Theme Park' platform that combines actual businesses based on animation IP with blockchain technology. ANIVERSE allows anyone to access animation IP sources through its platform to create and sell IP products, contents.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANIVERSE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANIVERSE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ANIVERSE using one of the exchanges listed above.

