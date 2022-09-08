Ankr Price Tops $0.0348 on Major Exchanges (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $336.29 million and $55.63 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0348 or 0.00000179 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ankr alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005156 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,396.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004359 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005310 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005157 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00038458 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00134843 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022687 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a coin. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 coins. Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr is a distributed computing platform that aims to leverage idle computing resources in data centers and edge devices. What Ankr enables is a Sharing Economy model where enterprises and consumers can monetize their spare computing capacities from their devices, on-premise servers, private cloud, and even public cloud. This enables Ankr to provide computing power much closer to users at a much cheaper price. The Ankr mainnet launched on July 10th, 2019 The Ankr Chain and token swap: Ankr native token and the current ERC 20 token will co-exist together, each with its own purposes. The Ankr native token will run on the Ankr Chain mainnet and will be used to power the network, purchase services on the Ankr platform and incentivize compute resource providers. It can also be staked. Therefore, the token swap is optional and is only required in case a user wants to utilize any service in the Ankr platform, including staking purposes. The Ankr ERC 20 token will continue to provide the necessary liquidity on all the exchanges that listed us. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.