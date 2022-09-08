Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.05

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.05 and last traded at $9.05, with a volume of 24150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.48.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Anywhere Real Estate to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Up 5.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Anywhere Real Estate ( NYSE:HOUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nashira W. Layade sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $44,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,321 shares in the company, valued at $497,410.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

