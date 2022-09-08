ApeCoin (APE) Hits Market Cap of $1.36 Billion

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 8th. In the last seven days, ApeCoin has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. ApeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and $160.40 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ApeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $4.43 or 0.00023126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,665.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,153.02 or 0.06015210 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005217 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $168.02 or 0.00876523 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00016035 BTC.

About ApeCoin

ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,875,000 coins. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @go_apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ApeCoin’s official website is apecoin.dev.

ApeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ApeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

