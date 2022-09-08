Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Holdings Cut by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) by 73.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,512 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APLS. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. LSP Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $315,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APLS. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.54.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $49,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 263,774 shares in the company, valued at $10,363,680.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $49,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 263,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,363,680.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $417,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 142,289 shares of company stock worth $8,071,218. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $64.25 on Thursday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $69.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.51.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.03). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 660.59% and a negative return on equity of 272.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.72) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

