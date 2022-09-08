ApeSwap Finance Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.27 Million (BANANA)

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. ApeSwap Finance has a total market capitalization of $47.84 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,309.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,737.93 or 0.09023479 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005193 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.78 or 0.00871112 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00017368 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 105,843,378 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap.

