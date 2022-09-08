APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires 25,500 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 369.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $680,519,000 after acquiring an additional 585,944 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,822,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $151,664,000 after acquiring an additional 114,538 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.5% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,443,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $120,849,000 after acquiring an additional 48,715 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,055,000 after acquiring an additional 18,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,199,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $107,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TXRH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank of America started coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.32.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $89.09 on Thursday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $68.58 and a one year high of $97.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 50.27%.

In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 4,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $443,548.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,753,488.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Texas Roadhouse news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total value of $322,014.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,453.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 4,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $443,548.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,547 shares in the company, valued at $7,753,488.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,922 shares of company stock worth $1,739,455. 4.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

