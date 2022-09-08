APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires Shares of 227,820 Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 227,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,415,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 239.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVE opened at $17.61 on Thursday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $24.91. The stock has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0814 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVE. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

