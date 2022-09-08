APG Asset Management N.V. Boosts Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $4,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cerner by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,291,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,014,000 after buying an additional 357,352 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 407.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,499,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219,392 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 18.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,964,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,884,000 after purchasing an additional 621,048 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP grew its stake in Cerner by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 3,427,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,289,000 after purchasing an additional 181,146 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cerner by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,245,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,371,000 after purchasing an additional 37,546 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.20.

CERN opened at $94.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.26. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $69.08 and a 1 year high of $95.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

