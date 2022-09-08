APG Asset Management N.V. Boosts Stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 156.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.08% of Murphy USA worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUSA. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 87.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy USA Price Performance

Shares of MUSA opened at $291.81 on Thursday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.24 and a 1-year high of $303.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $278.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.16.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $2.88. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 68.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.79 earnings per share. Murphy USA’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 21.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MUSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy USA

In other Murphy USA news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,121 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total value of $327,814.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,998 shares in the company, valued at $5,263,155.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total transaction of $327,814.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,998 shares in the company, valued at $5,263,155.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.48, for a total transaction of $14,274,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 463,524 shares in the company, valued at $132,326,831.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

