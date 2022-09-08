APG Asset Management N.V. Boosts Stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,400 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.08% of Radian Group worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Radian Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,843,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Radian Group by 154.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,992,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421,410 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Radian Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,540,000. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in Radian Group by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,984,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,197,000 after acquiring an additional 623,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Radian Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,624,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,852,000 after acquiring an additional 391,458 shares during the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Radian Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Radian Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Compass Point dropped their target price on Radian Group to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.14.

Radian Group Stock Performance

RDN opened at $20.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.67. Radian Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.97 and a 1-year high of $24.84.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $286.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.39 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 56.45%. Radian Group’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

