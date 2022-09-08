APG Asset Management N.V. Buys 1,500 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $3,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,218,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 586,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,794,000 after purchasing an additional 291,299 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,477.0% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 149,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,058,000 after acquiring an additional 140,207 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,192,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,844,000 after acquiring an additional 136,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 816,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $164,015,000 after purchasing an additional 97,549 shares during the period. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $395,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,629,081.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $170.40 on Thursday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.92 and a 52 week high of $218.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.83.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JBHT shares. Cowen upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Monday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.63.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.