APG Asset Management N.V. Buys 28,400 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,774 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.05% of Gildan Activewear worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 9,042,345 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $338,907,000 after acquiring an additional 131,257 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,818,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,971,463 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,570,000 after buying an additional 430,329 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,966,564 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,380,000 after buying an additional 40,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,360,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,783,000 after buying an additional 673,265 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on GIL. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$64.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $42.50 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.90.

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at $30.55 on Thursday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.61 and a 200-day moving average of $32.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $895.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 19.65%.

Gildan Activewear Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Featured Articles

