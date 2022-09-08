APG Asset Management N.V. Buys 37,200 Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,200 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.16% of Paramount Group worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGRE. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Paramount Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. 59.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PGRE opened at $7.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 358.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $11.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. This is a positive change from Paramount Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,550.78%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PGRE shares. TheStreet cut shares of Paramount Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

