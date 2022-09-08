APG Asset Management N.V. Buys 62,600 Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) by 555.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,600 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $3,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KOF. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola FEMSA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $62.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $104.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.52. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $63.58.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

