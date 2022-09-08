APG Asset Management N.V. Buys New Stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 236,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,000. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.10% of Uniti Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Uniti Group by 25.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 371,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 75,956 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 644,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 57.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 101,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 37,410 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 31.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 9,033 shares during the period. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uniti Group Stock Performance

Shares of Uniti Group stock opened at $9.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.28. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.02. Uniti Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60.

Uniti Group Dividend Announcement

About Uniti Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.08%.

(Get Rating)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

