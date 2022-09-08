APG Asset Management N.V. Grows Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 190.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 540,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354,800 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.12% of TechnipFMC worth $3,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTI. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of TechnipFMC stock opened at $8.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.29. TechnipFMC plc has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $9.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.53.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

TechnipFMC announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 27th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 13.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

