APG Asset Management N.V. Has $2.45 Million Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 70.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 88,700 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 90.2% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 62.2% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRVL stock opened at $46.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.07 and a 1-year high of $93.85. The stock has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.51.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,883,474.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $801,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $244,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,563 shares in the company, valued at $5,883,474.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,270 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. StockNews.com downgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.93.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

