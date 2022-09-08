APG Asset Management N.V. Has $3.03 Million Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 18,400 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 23.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 99,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,674,000 after buying an additional 18,777 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 5.2% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in State Street by 25.3% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in State Street by 438.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 935,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $74,067,000 after buying an additional 761,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in State Street by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 136,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,725,000 after buying an additional 74,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT opened at $69.74 on Thursday. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $58.79 and a 12-month high of $104.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

STT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on State Street from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on State Street from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on State Street to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.81.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

