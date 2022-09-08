APG Asset Management N.V. Has $3.08 Million Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $19,489,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth $317,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,038,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 15.3% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDS opened at $444.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $421.55 and a 200-day moving average of $407.32. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 43.65, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $345.92 and a one year high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $488.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 44.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.94%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FDS. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.75.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.92, for a total transaction of $1,062,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,580.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 2,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.15, for a total transaction of $1,006,037.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 177 shares in the company, valued at $69,233.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.92, for a total transaction of $1,062,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,580.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,907 shares of company stock worth $3,554,827. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

