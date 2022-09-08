APG Asset Management N.V. Invests $2.46 Million in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 36,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,000. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.05% of SeaWorld Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter worth $3,904,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $854,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares during the period. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000.

In related news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $164,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,151,478.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $164,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,151,478.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel C. Mayer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $109,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $490,560 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $94.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $92.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.44.

SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $52.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.10 and its 200-day moving average is $57.15. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $76.57. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 2.04.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.03. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 227.46%. The company had revenue of $504.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

