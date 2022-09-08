APG Asset Management N.V. Invests $2.46 Million in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 36,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,000. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.05% of SeaWorld Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter worth $3,904,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $854,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares during the period. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $164,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,151,478.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $164,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,151,478.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel C. Mayer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $109,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $490,560 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Performance
SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $52.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.10 and its 200-day moving average is $57.15. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $76.57. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 2.04.
SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.03. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 227.46%. The company had revenue of $504.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.
About SeaWorld Entertainment
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS)
- 3 High Margin Chipmakers Bound to Recover
- 3 Solar Stocks That Will Benefit From the Biden Tariff Holiday
- REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.