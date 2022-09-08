APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 11,500 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,600 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADSK. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Autodesk by 1,136.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 81.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 125.0% during the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADSK. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.20.

Autodesk Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $206.19 on Thursday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $335.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $202.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.50, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

