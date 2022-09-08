APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 638,917 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 91.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 638,917 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FNF. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:FNF opened at $40.00 on Thursday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.59 and a 12-month high of $56.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.59.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.41%.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $546,656.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 325,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,024,855.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $919,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,325,933.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $546,656.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 325,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,024,855.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on FNF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Featured Stories

