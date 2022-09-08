APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 8,300 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $4,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,280,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $885,128,000 after buying an additional 256,541 shares in the last quarter. Marshfield Associates lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 5,798,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $257,741,000 after acquiring an additional 60,984 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,628,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $250,014,000 after purchasing an additional 126,387 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $250,108,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 24.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,747,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $181,434,000 after acquiring an additional 726,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.38.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $46.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.08 and a 200-day moving average of $45.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $37.44 and a 1-year high of $50.73. The firm has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.73.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $792,244.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,259 shares in the company, valued at $9,067,712.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $792,244.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,067,712.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 7,638 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $356,541.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,120 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Stories

