APG Asset Management N.V. Trims Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $4,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Synopsys Price Performance
Shares of SNPS stock opened at $332.04 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.02 and a 12-month high of $391.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.10.
Insider Activity at Synopsys
In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.49, for a total transaction of $1,266,057.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at $8,268,480.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.49, for a total value of $1,266,057.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,268,480.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,182 shares of company stock worth $22,033,688 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $401.73.
About Synopsys
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Synopsys (SNPS)
- 3 High Margin Chipmakers Bound to Recover
- 3 Solar Stocks That Will Benefit From the Biden Tariff Holiday
- REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.