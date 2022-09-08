APG Asset Management N.V. Trims Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $4,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $332.04 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.02 and a 12-month high of $391.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.10.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.49, for a total transaction of $1,266,057.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at $8,268,480.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.49, for a total value of $1,266,057.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,268,480.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,182 shares of company stock worth $22,033,688 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $401.73.

Synopsys

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

