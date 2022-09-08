AppHarvest (APPH) vs. Its Peers Financial Survey

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare AppHarvest to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

AppHarvest has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AppHarvest’s competitors have a beta of -28.78, meaning that their average stock price is 2,978% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for AppHarvest and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppHarvest 0 0 1 0 3.00 AppHarvest Competitors 34 127 416 23 2.71

Earnings and Valuation

AppHarvest currently has a consensus price target of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 116.17%. As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 83.34%. Given AppHarvest’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe AppHarvest is more favorable than its competitors.

This table compares AppHarvest and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AppHarvest $9.05 million -$166.19 million -1.63 AppHarvest Competitors $1.62 billion $90.75 million 4.24

AppHarvest’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than AppHarvest. AppHarvest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.3% of AppHarvest shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.8% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of AppHarvest shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AppHarvest and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppHarvest -1,256.15% -30.67% -21.16% AppHarvest Competitors -180.78% -13.66% -9.38%

About AppHarvest

AppHarvest, Inc., an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

