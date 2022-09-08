Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Trimmed by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 632,542 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 37,734 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 5.9% of NS Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $110,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,631,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 5,525.0% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Emerson Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 363.6% in the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in Apple by 29.1% in the first quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $155.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.51. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $139.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

