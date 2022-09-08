Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $200.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) has been given a $200.00 price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.24% from the stock’s current price.

AAPL has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $155.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.51. Apple has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Insider Transactions at Apple

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apple

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apple by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 643,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $114,214,000 after purchasing an additional 381,507 shares during the period. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $3,285,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $2,161,000. Ervin Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $15,232,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,449 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

