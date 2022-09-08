APY.Finance (APY) Trading Up 35.2% This Week

APY.Finance (APY) traded up 34% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 8th. APY.Finance has a market capitalization of $488,239.46 and approximately $4,729.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APY.Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded up 35.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005170 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005169 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00038512 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005167 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,327.09 or 0.99913407 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00039285 BTC.

APY.Finance Profile

APY.Finance (CRYPTO:APY) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,469,950 coins. APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance. APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance. The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance.

APY.Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APY.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APY.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

