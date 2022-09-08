Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 478.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aquestive Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.70.

Aquestive Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average of $1.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aquestive Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AQST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 893.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 106,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 95,693 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 204.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 23,043 shares in the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

