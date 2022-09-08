Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 750.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,516 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $3,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 306.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 10,027 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 152,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after buying an additional 52,901 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 430.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 75,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,355,000 after buying an additional 61,241 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.38.

ACGL opened at $46.14 on Thursday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $37.44 and a one year high of $50.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.97.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 19.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $792,244.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,067,712.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $792,244.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,067,712.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 16,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $734,334.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,824,707.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,120. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

