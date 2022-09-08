Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG) Stake Boosted by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archaea Energy were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Archaea Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Archaea Energy by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Archaea Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Archaea Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Archaea Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on Archaea Energy in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Archaea Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.80.

LFG opened at $19.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.96. Archaea Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.59 and a fifty-two week high of $23.75.

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.73). Archaea Energy had a negative return on equity of 25.12% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. On average, equities analysts predict that Archaea Energy Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 23 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 12 states, including 13 projects that collectively generate approximately 177.3 MW of electric capacity and 10 projects that have capacity to produce approximately 27,480 million of British thermal units per day of pipeline-quality RNG.

