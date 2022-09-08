ARCS Self Reported Market Cap Hits $612,226.43 (ARX)

ARCS (ARX) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One ARCS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. ARCS has a total market capitalization of $612,226.43 and $253,234.00 worth of ARCS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ARCS has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005160 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005160 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00038363 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004386 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005161 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000202 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,347.36 or 0.99830966 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002639 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00039150 BTC.
About ARCS
ARCS (ARX) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. ARCS’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 293,600,000 coins. ARCS’s official message board is medium.com/arcs-arx-official. ARCS’s official website is www.arcs-chain.com. ARCS’s official Twitter account is @ARCS_ARX and its Facebook page is accessible here.
ARCS Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARCS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARCS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARCS using one of the exchanges listed above.
