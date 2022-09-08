Ardor Price Tops $0.11 (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 8th. In the last week, Ardor has traded up 6% against the dollar. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000571 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a market cap of $110.22 million and $9.86 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00098697 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00071282 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000597 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001585 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00033616 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000222 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00008550 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000288 BTC.
- OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00009556 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002553 BTC.
Ardor Coin Profile
ARDR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is ardorplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org.
Ardor Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
