Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Shares Down 5.8%

Shares of Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.89 and last traded at $5.89. Approximately 1,269 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 82,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Arqit Quantum in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.06.
About Arqit Quantum
Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.
