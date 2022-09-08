Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Shares Down 5.8%

Shares of Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.89 and last traded at $5.89. Approximately 1,269 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 82,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Arqit Quantum in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Arqit Quantum Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arqit Quantum

About Arqit Quantum

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Arqit Quantum by 4,755.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 11,889 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Arqit Quantum by 100.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 13,520 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arqit Quantum by 20.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 17,025 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arqit Quantum by 25.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 17,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

