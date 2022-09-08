Arqma (ARQ) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $625.00

Arqma (ARQ) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One Arqma coin can now be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. Arqma has a total market cap of $91,717.62 and approximately $625.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Arqma has traded up 6.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,214.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,631.07 or 0.08488908 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00189826 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00026270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.42 or 0.00298841 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.71 or 0.00784359 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.74 or 0.00664848 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001286 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 20,509,544 coins and its circulating supply is 14,465,000 coins. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network.

Arqma Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone.ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine.”

