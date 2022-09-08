Artex (ARTEX) Price Tops $0.0040

Artex (ARTEX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 8th. Artex has a market cap of $172,927.36 and approximately $19,120.00 worth of Artex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Artex has traded 62.6% higher against the US dollar. One Artex coin can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005051 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002082 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Metahero (HERO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Thetan Arena (THG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000500 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00053632 BTC.

About Artex

ARTEX is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 4th, 2021. Artex’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,248,442 coins. Artex’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Artex’s official website is artex.app.

Buying and Selling Artex

According to CryptoCompare, “Artex is a blockchain-based art investment platform that users can trade and manage their fine art investments. The digital currency of the Artex ecosystem is Artex Token (ARTEX).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Artex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Artex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

