Arweave (AR) Price Down 0.3% This Week

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Arweave has a market capitalization of $333.10 million and approximately $14.18 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for about $9.97 or 0.00051789 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave Profile

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org.

Buying and Selling Arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

